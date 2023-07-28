At least nine injured as Kiev forces shell Donetsk in past day

DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. At least nine people were injured in Donetsk as the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the administrative center of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) throughout Thursday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past day, the mission has reported 44 shelling attacks of the Ukrainian armed formations. Nine civilians, including minors born in 2006 and 2008, were reported to be injured," the statement says.

Overall, the armed forces of Ukraine fired almost 200 munitions of various types towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

DPR head Denis Pushilin said that seven civilians were injured in a Ukrainian shelling attack on Thursday evening. Almost 20 houses and a bus station were damaged. The attack targeted the city’s Kuibyshevsky, Kievsky and Petrovsky districts.