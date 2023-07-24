Quadrotor with camera falls near house in New Moscow, no explosives found

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A civilian quadrotor with a camera crashed near a residential house in New Moscow, a spokesman for the local emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"A civilian helicopter-type drone with a camera fell down in the Pervomaisky neighborhood. No explosive devices were found," the spokesman said, adding that such drones pose no threats.

"Nevertheless, efforts are being made to identify those who launched the quadcopter and what for," he noted.

The Russian defense ministry reported earlier in the day that in the early morning hours of July 24, "a terror attack by the Kiev regime on facilities in Moscow with the use of two unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted." According to the defense ministry, the drones "were jammed by electronic warfare systems and crashed."

Apart from that, a helicopter-type drone carrying no explosives fell on the territory of a cemetery in Moscow’s Zelenograd district.

In early May, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin imposed a ban on drone flights over Moscow, with the exception of vehicles "used by authorities.".