One civilian wounded in Bryansk Region village as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in the village of Polevye Novozselki in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday.

"As a result of today’s shelling attack on the village of Polevye Novoselki, one civilian was hurt. The man received fragmentations wounds and was taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said earlier in the day, that this village, as well as one more village - Pavlovichi, has been cut off power supply after Ukraine’s shelling attacks. A one-family house was damaged in Polevye Novoselki.