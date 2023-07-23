Ukrainian troops use HIMARS rocket to try to kill Kherson Region city mayor – authorities

GENICHESK, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used a HIIMARS rocket to stage an attempt of the life of Georgy Zhuravko, head of the administration of the city of Alyoshki located on the left bank of the Dnieper River; the mayor was not hurt, Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the Kherson Region acting governor, told TASS on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on Georgy Zhuravko’s house. He was not inside at the moment. The house was ruined. Specialists found fragments of a HIMARS rocket at the site," he said.

It was not the first attempted assassination of civilian officials in the Kherson Region. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev said on June 14 that an attempt on his life has been staged with the use of M982 Excalibur guided munitions.

The news has been edited (17:37 Moscow time) - corrects para 1 - left bank.