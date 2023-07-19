Over 8,000 residents evacuated, 2,200 rescued after sabotage attack on Kakhovka HPP, dam

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. More than 8,600 local residents were evacuated and over 2,200 rescued after the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), resulting from a Ukrainian sabotage attack, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Wednesday.

"After Ukraine’s act of sabotage against the Kakhovka HPP, prompt steps were taken to provide assistance to people in the flooded towns and villages. Over 8,600 people were evacuated during the rescue operation. Russian Emergencies Ministry personnel rescued over 2,200 victims," he specified, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of Russia’s parliament).

Kurenkov added that fire and rescue teams had pumped water from over 350 buildings. A total of 336 social facilities and apartment buildings were disinfected in an area covering more than 357,000 square meters.

"In order to meet the needs of residents of the flooded areas, about 550 metric tons of food and more than 820 tons of bottled water were delivered," the emergencies minister reported.

In addition, motor vehicles, special equipment, pumping devices, heat guns and power generators from the reserves of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Federal Agency for State Reserves were delivered to the Kherson Region.

According to Kurenkov, his ministry’s personnel continue to provide assistance to residents of liberated localities and carry out activities to support day-to-day life in the affected communities.