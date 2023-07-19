No casualties reported from fire at military training grounds in Crimea — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, July 19. /TASS/. No casualties have been reported in Crimea’s Kirovsky District from a fire at a military training facility, the causes of which are being established, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"There was a fire at the military training grounds in the Kirov District, Republic of Crimea. The causes of the fire will be established by the investigative authorities. As of today, I have ordered the evacuation of 2,200 residents from four population centers. <...> So far, there have been no casualties," Aksyonov said in a published video message.

He added that ambulance crews are on call in every locality of Crimea’s Kirovsky District, where the military training grounds are ablaze, and first responders are manning temporary shelters where displaced residents can get hot meals and everyday necessities. ·On Wednesday morning, Aksyonov reported that a fire had broken out at a military training facility in the Kirovsky District, due to which the local section of the Tavrida Highway was closed off. An operational headquarters has been set up to deal with the fire and more than 2,200 local residents are expected to be evacuated from nearby villages. The evacuated residents will be transferred to two temporary shelters. No casualties have been reported from the incident.· Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said that the Kerch ferry crossing and rail connections were operating normally.