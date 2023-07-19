Medics reveal number of people hospitalized after Kakhovka HPP dam collapse

TASS, July 19. TASS/. The number of those hospitalized following the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has reached 162, a source in the medical circles told TASS.

"A total of 162 people have been admitted to hospitals following the HPP dam collapse and subsequent flooding," the source said.

According to the latest data, the water has left from 18,800 houses, while more than 4,000 houses remain flooded.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away. Emergency services said as many as 55 people were killed in the incident.