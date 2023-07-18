Cache holding 25 anti-tank mines found in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 18. /TASS/. A cache holding 25 anti-tank mines has been found in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian interior ministry’s regional department said on Tuesday.

"Officers of the criminal investigation department of the Russian interior ministry’s Zaporozhye Region department jointly with their colleagues from the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Mikhailovsky police station and backed by the Berkut South special police force found a cache holding 25 anti-tank mines, three grenades and three grenade fuses in the territory of a checkpoint near the village of Mikhailovka," it said.

It also said that the munitions will be disposed of. Efforts are being made to identify the cache owners.