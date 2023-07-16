Sevastopol governor reports ninth drone shot down during night attack

SEVASTOPOL, July 16./TASS/. A drone was shot down near Cape Manganari in Sevastopol, bringing to nine the number of UAV’s downed or suppressed by electronic warfare during the night, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"According to updated data, another drone was shot down in the area of Cape Manganari. Overall, two UAVs were shot down this night and five were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two surface drones were also destroyed in the outer roadstead," Razvozhayev wrote.

Earlier, he reported that "air defenses, Navy and electronic warfare units repelled an enemy drone attack on Sevastopol over the sea near Cape Khersones, the Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava." "One UAV was shot down and five were suppressed over the sea. Also, two water surface drones were destroyed outside the port," he blogged on Telegram.