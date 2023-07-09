Over 40 shelled fired by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region villages in past day

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. More than 40 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine during the past day; no casualties or damage were reported, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Sunday.

"The outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka in the Gaivorovo municipal district came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops. Ten shells were fired. No one was injured, no damage was done. Artillery attacks were reported in the villages of Ustinka and Zhuravlevka - eight and five shells were fired, respectively," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Gladkov, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Dolgoye, seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Verigovka, five shells were fired at Novaya Tavoolzhanka, and five - at the village of Murov. One mortar shell was fired at the Shebekino international car checkpoint.

"A makeshift explosive device was dropped from an enemy drone on the village of Tsapovka. No consequences were reported," he added.