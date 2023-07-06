Blaze at oil depot in DPR contained, firefighting effort continues — authorities

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. The fire that broke out when Ukrainian forces shelled an oil depot in the DPR town of Makeyevka late on July 5, has been contained, but the firefighting effort contninues, Makeyevka Mayor Vladislav Klyucharov told TASS early on Friday.

"The fire has been contained, but the firefighting effort continues. The area of the fire is huge," the official said.

The fire at the Krasnogvardeyskaya oil storage facility broke out as a result of Ukrainian shelling. According to the authorities, five fuel storage tanks were ablaze. Moreover, some fuel was spilled during the attack and also caught fire, with flames spreading to nearby trees. No injuries were reported.