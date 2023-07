MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The fire that erupted at an oil depot in the town of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic after Ukrainian shelling has engulfed five fuel tanks, a representative of the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

He said there was also a fuel leak. Fire is spreading to nearby trees.

"There have been no reports of casualties," the person said.

The bombardment is still in progress.