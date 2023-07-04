DPR head says 25 people wounded as Makeyevka shelled by Ukrainian armed forces

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. Twenty-five people were wounded in Makeyevka shelling by Ukrainian armed forces, Interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The enemy attacked residential areas and the hospital complex of the Chervonogvardeysky region of Makeyevka late in the evening. Most citizens of Makeyevka and Donetsk felt the explosive wave. Twenty-five wounded have been registered by now, including two children," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

One person was killed, city Mayor Vladislav Klyucharov told TASS. The wounded civilians are being taken to hospitals in Makeyevka. He adding that among them there are those who were wounded as a result of an explosion on the territory of a city hospital.

"We have one killed civilian so far. The number of wounded is being identified," he said.