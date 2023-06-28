Number of people wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk rises to eight — DPR head

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. The number of civilians that were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk has increased to eight, said Interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin.

"According to preliminary data, fire from Ukrainian armed formations on the Kirovsky District of Donetsk killed two people and inflicted wounds of various severity to eight more civilians, including five children - girls with dates of birth in 2008, 2009, 2005 and 2009 - and a teenage boy born in 2006," he said on Telegram.

He said the injured people are being given necessary assistance.

This means that a total of nine people have been injured by Ukraine's shelling of Donetsk so far on Wednesday, the DPR mission in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine told TASS.

Besides, Pushilin said the shelling damaged seven homes and two railway infrastructure facilities in Yasinovataya as well as a school in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk.