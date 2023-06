MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Firefighters are extinguishing fire at a fuel storage tank of an oil depot in the Voronezh Region, Regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Saturday.

"An effort is underway in Voronezh to put out fire at a fuel storage tank of the oil depot on Dimitrov Street. Over 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. There are no victims, according to preliminary information," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.