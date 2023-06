MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed three people in the Zaporozhye Region, an emergency official told reporters.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike on the Tavria village in the Tokmak District. A munition hit a private house, killing a family of two. Another munition hit a village road. One person was killed and another one was taken to the hospital in the city of Melitopol with serious wounds," the official said.