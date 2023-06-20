Kiev troops shelled DPR 25 times in past day, two civilians killed

DONETSK, June 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 25 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which two civilians were killed and six injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 135 munitions were used for these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

Six populated areas in the DPR came under attack. Two civilians were killed and six injured as a result.

Besides, 13 households were damaged during the shelling.

A total of 16 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, June 19.