OceanGate Expeditions confirms missing Titanic tourist submersible

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. US’ OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that its bathyscaphe for delivery of tourists to the Titanic has gone missing with the crew.

The company said in its statement published Monday that it "is exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible," the statement reads.

The company did not specify how many people were onboard or when or under what circumstances the communication with the bathyscaphe was lost.

The disappearance of the submersible was reported by the Boston Coast Guard earlier. The bathyscaphe is being used to deliver tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It is currently unclear if any tourists were onboard.