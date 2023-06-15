Ukrainian shelling damages seven homes, agricultural facility in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 50 munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"Nine Grad rockets were fired at the Sobolevka village in the Valuiki Urban District. There were no casualties. Seven private houses and an agricultural facility’s building were damaged, as well as four cars and four farm machines. Four Grad rockets were fired at the Novopetrovka village and another three at the Zherdyovka settlement. No casualties or damage were reported," Gladkov specified.

According to the governor, the Ukrainian military fired about 50 munitions at the Belgorod Region on June 14, dropping over ten explosive devices and grenades from drones. In particular, 24 artillery shells were fired at the Zhuravlyovka village, where the enemy also dropped an explosive device and five grenades from a drone. In the Grayvoron District, four explosive devices were dropped from a drone near the Gorkovsky settlement and in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, two artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the Vyazovoye village. Five mortar shells were fired at the Novaya Tavolzhanka village in the Shebekino District.

"Seven mortar shells were fired at the Maryino village and two artillery shells at the Belyanka settlement. The enemy dropped three grenades from drones on the Sereda village. No casualties or damage were reported in either of the settlements," the regional governor added.