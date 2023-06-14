Power restored after Novocherkassk hydropower plant fire — operator

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Power has been restored to consumers after a fire at the Novocherkassk hydropower plant (HPP), Russia’s System Operator of the Unified Energy System (SO UES) told TASS on Wednesday.

"After the fire in the power system, the required <…> measures were implemented to ensure the possibility of increasing power flows to the energy district where the Novocherkassk HPP is located. The reconnection of consumers has begun promptly. Other power plants’ generation was utilized," the press service said.

According to the System Operator, the consumers were reconnected at 5:20 p.m. Moscow time.

A fire at the Novocherkassk HPP was reported at 1:41 p.m. Moscow time after the roof of reactor unit No. 6 caught fire, which spread out onto an area of 200 square meters. The blaze has been extinguished. As many as 150 people were evacuated, while three employees were injured and hospitalized. An inquiry into the incident has been initiated.