Number affected by tainted cider in Russia rises to 68

ULYANOVSK, June 13. /TASS/. The total number of cider poisonings in the Ulyanovsk Region has increased to 68 including 21 deaths, the press service of the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

On June 12, the agency reported 67 casualties with 21 fatalities. "The total number of cases is 68 with 21 individuals dead," a source in the ministry said.

The first cases of poisoning with the Mister Cider alcoholic drink were reported on June 5. Later, cases were registered in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Kurgan, Penza and Udmurtia Regions. Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova instructed regional agencies to recall the drink from circulation.

Entrepreneur from Samara Anar Afat ogly Guseynov was detained in connection with the poisonings. He was arrested on June 6 for two months by an Ulyanovsk court decision.