GENICHESK, June 13./TASS/. Over 21,000 houses remain partially flooded in the Kherson Region after a major dam breach at the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP) last week, the region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"As many as 1,800 houses are no longer flooded, while 21,400 are still inundated," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, "the flooding is losing momentum." "The water level in the town of Aleshki has dropped to 0.4 meters, while in Golaya Pristan it is down to 0.34 meters. In Novaya Kakhovka, it still remains at five meters," the acting governor wrote.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. It stood as high as 12 meters in Novaya Kakhovka, but the water is gradually subsiding now. A total of 35 communities and territories found themselves in the flood zone; residents of nearby population centers are being evacuated.

The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.