Number of those wounded in Ukraine’s shelling in Donetsk up to six

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. The number of those wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk has risen to six, with a child being among them, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"Six people received wounds of various degrees of gravity: a boy born in 2022, women born in 1963,1972, and 1999, and men born in 1975 and 1942," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops targeted a square in front of the city’s railway terminal. Three apartment blocks in the vicinity and several trading outlets on the square were damaged.

According to earlier reports, one woman was killed and four more civilians were wounded. According to a TASS correspondent, a shell hit the center of the square where are no military facilities.