MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said.

"It’s loud in Melitopol. A blast was heard at 00:02 in the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, air defense systems were deployed, he added.

On Sunday night, Rogov reported that Ukrainian troops had shelled the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region.