Ukrainian troops continue shelling Donetsk overnight, DPR reports

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces continued shelling Donetsk using large-caliber artillery overnight on Monday, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said on its Telegram channel.

According to it, Ukrainian troops have fired 18 155mm shells at the city within one hour.

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk and its suburbs three times, firing 14 units of ordnance, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said citing the DPR mission at the JCCC. In all, according to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 38 shells at DPR communities on Sunday.