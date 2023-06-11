Water continues to subside in flooded areas in Kherson Region — local authorities

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Water continues to subside following the floods triggered by the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant’s (HPP) dam, head of the regional government, Andrey Alexeyenko said on Sunday.

"As of June 11 evening, the water levels continue to lower. By 1.5-1.9 meters during the day," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the most difficult situation is still in the city of Alyoshki.

"The rescue operation is gradually being turned into a humanitarian one - to provide those staying in the emergency situation zone who are not ready for evacuation with drinking water and food. Medical teams also reach the sites by boats," Alexeyenko noted.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to emergency services, there are 35 communities in the flood zone, and residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.

Acting governor of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, signed a decree on the payment of allowances to those affected by the flood. Thus, a lump-sum of 10,000 rubles (some 120 US dollars) will be paid to those affected, 50,000 rubles (slightly more than 600 US dollars) - to those who lost part of their property, and 100,000 rubles (1,200 US dollars) - to those who lost all their properties. Families of those killed in the emergency may count on a sum of one million rubles (12,000 US dollars). Those receiving minor damage to health will be paid 200,000 rubles (2,400 US dollars) and 400,000 rubles (4,800 US dollars) will be paid to those sustaining medium or severe damage to health.