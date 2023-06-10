Air defenses shot down two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles over Crimea – governor

SIMFEROPOL, June 10. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles over Crimea, regional Governor Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday.

"Air defenses this morning shot down two ballistic missiles over Crimea that had been fired with Ukrainian Grom-2 missile system. No one was killed or hurt in the attack. I’m asking everybody to keep calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said on Telegram.

Last time Crimea was attacked with Grom-2 missiles was on May 6.