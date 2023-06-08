Damage to houses in flooded Kherson Region to exceed $18 mln — governor

GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. The damage to the housing sector caused by the uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir, which was triggered by a strike on the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP), will exceed 1.5 billion rubles (about $18.3 million), Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The damage will be estimated and the situation will be evaluated only after the water recedes. However, even right now there is every reason to believe that the immediate damage caused by the destruction of the housing stock in the region will exceed 1.5 billion rubles," Saldo said.