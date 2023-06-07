More than 4,000 evacuated from flooded areas of Kherson Region — acting governor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected districts of the Kherson Region following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, the region’s acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, has said.

"The evacuated residents of the Kherson Region are being taken to temporary accommodation centers. By now more than 4,000 have been evacuated," Saldo wrote on his Telegram account.

There are about fifty temporary accommodation facilities in the region for almost 3,000 beds. Also, there is a reserve for another 5,500. Crimea, the Zaporozhye Region and other regions are ready to provide temporary accommodation for evacuees, Saldo said.