TASS, June 7. Some 2,700 houses in 15 settlements of the Kherson Region were flooded after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam, emergency services told TASS.

"According to the latest data, the water flooded about 2,700 houses in 15 settlements of the Kherson Region. A total of 22,000 people lived there. Almost 1,300 people have been evacuated," the source said.

The authorities deployed 40 temporary shelters capable of accomodating up to 5,500 people. At present, 345 civilians are staying in them.

The authorities declared a state of emergency in the region.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves at the dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point. There are currently 14 settlements in the flooded area, and a total of about 80 villages may be inundated. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.