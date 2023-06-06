Damage to Kakhovka Power Plant to hinder water supply to Crimea

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. Problems with water supply to Crimea will emerge in the Kherson Region after the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, head of the local administration Vladimir Leontyev told reporters on Tuesday.

"The only threat is that at this time we will have problems with supplying water to Crimea. And, as you hear, strikes [by the Ukrainian army] on Novaya Kakhovka continue. Everyone is on site, the electric power is on. We are working, don’t worry, all will be well," he said.