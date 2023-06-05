Counterfeit cider claims 16 lives in Ulyanovsk Region

ULYANOVSK, June 5. /TASS/. Sixteen people have died after being poisoned by illicitly-made cider in the Ulyanovsk region, with the total number of those affected standing at thirty-five, Governor Alexey Russkikh has said.

"According to the latest statistics, 35 people were harmed: 25 - in Dimitrovgrad, 9 - in Ulyanovsk and 1 - in Novaya Malykla; 16 people died, 14 patients are in the hospital of the Federal Biomedical Agency in Dimitrovgrad, 3 - in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Center of Specialized Medical Care, 1 person is in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Hospital, another 1 in the V.A. Yegorov Central Clinical Medical and Sanitary Unit," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russkikh said the region’s Health Ministry had issued special instructions to ambulance crews to be used when coming across a person who shows signs of poisoning. A reserve of therapeutic, hemodialysis and intensive care beds have been created in the region's hospitals.

"The Central City Clinical Hospital has 20 therapeutic and 5 intensive care beds, the Dimitrovgrad hospital of the Federal Bio-Medical Agency’s hospital has 20 therapeutic and 3 intensive care beds and the Center of Specialized Medical Care has 10 beds in its toxicological department," the governor said.

According to the head of the region, specialized hospitals have been put on standby alert. The Toxicological department at the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Center of Specialized Medical Care is fully prepared to accommodate patients.

"All relatives of the dead and harmed will be provided with material and psychological assistance. Relevant instructions have been given to social welfare agencies," Russkikh stressed.

The governor also added that according to available information, there is a juvenile female among the affected.

"Law enforcement will have to find out how she obtained an alcohol-containing drink. I have sent a proposal to the heads of municipalities to ensure that police support groups, public activists and police carry out preventive inspections of retail outlets that sell alcohol, including bootleg liquor rooms," Russkikh said.