Sabotage and reconnaissance groups infiltrate Belgorod Region, fighting underway

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Sabotage and reconnaissance groups have infiltrated the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, fighting is currently underway, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"Sabotage and reconnaissance groups have infiltrated indeed. Fighting is underway in Novaya Tavolzhanka. I hope they will be eliminated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Located near the Russian-Ukrainian border, Novaya Tavolzhanka is one of the biggest villages in the Belgorod Region’s Shebekino district. The governor said earlier in the day that the district was being shelled by Ukrainian troops. The shelling attacks caused fires near a marketplace, in dwelling quarters and near a granary in Shebekino.