At least 294 people killed in India’s deadly train crash - paper

NEW DELHI, June 4. /TASS/. At least 294 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in an accident involving three trains in the Indian state of Odisha, the Hindustan Times daily reported on Sunday.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 288, saying that more than 800 people were injured.

Hospitals in Balasore, the site of the deadly collision, are overwhelmed with patients. Medics from other Indian states keep arriving in the region. The condition of about a hundred patients is assessed as critical. The restoration work at the accident site is underway, the ministry of railways said.

The Balasore disaster occurred last Friday evening near Odisha’s Balasore. Several coaches of an express train bound for Chennai derailed for the reasons that are not yet clear, and crashed into a freight train standing on a parallel track. The collision caused many of the coaches to overturn. Soon after, an oncoming passenger train dashed into the derailed coaches.