MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A drone was shot down in Dzhankoy in Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Crimean head, said.

"Preliminary information. Dzhankoy. A drone was shot down. Several windows of private houses were shattered," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kryuchkov, official information from the authorities will appear in the morning.