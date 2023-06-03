Two killed, two injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and two more were injured in the shelling of the Shebekino district in the Belgorod Region by the Ukrainian military, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"In Novaya Tavolzhanka, an elderly woman was killed as a result of shelling. She died of her injuries instantaneously. Another woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the left shoulder and was taken to Hospital № 2. She is receiving the required medical treatment," he wrote.

"As a result of shelling of Bezlyudovka, a woman died from multiple fatal shrapnel wounds. Another man sustained shrapnel wounds in his chest, arms and legs. He is in City Hospital №2," he added.