Three children injured in bleachers collapse incident receiving intensive care

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 30. /TASS/. Three children, who were injured in a bleachers collapse incident at a sports complex in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, are undergoing treatment at an intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the city’s hospital No.20 told TASS on Tuesday.

"Three children are at an intensive care unit, they are in grave condition. Two have undergone surgery and one is still being operated. Eleven children are in condition of medium gravity. Four children were discharges to continue outpatient treatment," he said.

Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said earlier that one woman died and twenty-six people, including 15 children, were injured after the bleachers collapsed at a sports complex in Rostov-on-Don.

The bleachers came crashing down during a youth football match. There were around 30 people in the stands. An investigation is underway. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of providing services that don’t meet safety requirements leading to loss of life.