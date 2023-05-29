Over 4,500 civilians die in DPR in shelling by Ukrainian troops since escalation outbreak

DONETSK, May 29. /TASS/. More than 4,500 civilians, including 136 children, have been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops since February 17, 2022, the DPR’ mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"As many as 4,551 people, including 136 children, have been killed," it said, adding that 4,559 more people, including 298 children, have been wounded.

Over this period, a total of 11,012 houses and 2,647 civilian infrastructure facilities, including 149 medical and 542 educational establishments and 76 critical infrastructure facilities, have been either ruined or damaged.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass on February 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Putin said that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.