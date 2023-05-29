Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, May 29. /TASS/. A man died in Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod Region settlement of Grafovka, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Monday.

"Settlements of the Shebekino city district were shelled by Ukrainian forces for over an hour. To our great sorrow, one civilian resident was killed. The man was tending to his household when a shell landed in his courtyard; the man died immediately. His spouse was hospitalized in severe stress reaction and his mother was hospitalized with hypertensive crisis. All necessary medical aid is being provided," the governor said.

According to the governor, the shelling shattered windows in ten residential buildings, and damaged facades, fences, utility buildings and a power line.

Ukrainian forces also shelled Shebekino, Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka, damaging the power line in these settlements. Emergency services are already working at the scene.

"We continue to inspect households one by one," the governor added.