DONETSK, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired two Storm Shadow missiles at the settlement of Yuryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday evening, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"At 7:10 p.m. on May 28, a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on the settlement of Yuryevka was reported. Two Storm Shadow missiles were fired," it wrote on its Telegram channel.