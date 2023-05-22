Surgut-Moscow flight sending distress signal lands safely in Perm

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Surgut-Moscow flight, which sent a distress signal, has safely landed in Perm, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Monday.

"The plane has landed safely in Perm," he said.

According to earlier reports, a passenger jet flying from Surgut to Moscow sent a distress signal and turned to land in Perm.

The press service of the Utair air carrier, the plane’s operator, told TASS that the plane’s pilot decided to land at the nearest airport after one of its passengers felt sick.