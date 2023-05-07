Firefighters localize 6 out of 13 wildfires threatening settlements in Kurgan Region

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A total of 6 out of 13 wildfires threatening settlements in the Kurgan Region have been localized, 1 has been extinguished, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS Monday.

"Out of 9 landscape fires threatening regional settlements, 3 have been localized […] and 1 has been eliminated completely. The situation in the city of Kurgan and the village of Yuldus remains the most complicated. Out of 4 forest fires, 3 have been localized," the press office said, adding that 1 wildfire is still not localized.

The Ministry added that it continues to build up the group of firefighting forces.

"Currently, the group includes 1,029 people and 335 vehicles. Aviation will begin working at sunrise," the Ministry added.

Massive wildfires sparked in a number of settlements in the Kurgan regions. A total of 3 people died and 6 were hospitalized with burns. A criminal case over negligence charges has been initiated. Over 40 buildings have been destroyed by fire in 4 settlements. A total of 765 local residents have been evacuated.