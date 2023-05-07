Writer Prilepin says he was driving during explosion

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Writer Zakhar Prilepin said that during the explosion that destroyed his vehicle he was behind the wheel while the source of the blast was under the front passenger seat.

"There was some confusion in the media. Sasha (Alexander Shubin who accompanied Prilepin and was killed in the blast - TASS) was on the right, riding in a passenger seat. I was behind the wheel. The explosion was under his wheel," Prilepin wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to the writer, he lost consciousness for several minutes following the blast and then local residents who ran over helped him get out. He also noted that he dropped his daughter off five minutes before the explosion.

The writer also said that he was told at the hospital that there had been two mines but only one went off. He said that he broke both legs in the blast.

On Saturday morning, an explosive device went off near Zakhar Prilepin’s Audi Q7. The incident, which occurred in the village of Pionersky in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, left the writer wounded and killed his security guard. There were no other casualties, the police said. A criminal case was launched under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism). Law enforcement officials told TASS that a sabotage group might have been behind the attack and placed the explosive devices along Prilepin’s route. A man named Alexander Permyakov, detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination attempt, testified to having acted on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.