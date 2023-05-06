Ukrainian army attacks Donetsk with MLRS third time May 6

DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army on Saturday evening opened fire on Donetsk with MLRS for a third time during the day, firing 10 rockets, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes has said.

According to the office’s Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military opened fire at 7:45 p.m. from positions in the village of Lastochkino. The Kuibyshevsky district was under attack. The type of the MLRS was not specified.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military fired ten MLRS rockets at the Kuibyshevsky district and as many at the Kievsky district of the city.