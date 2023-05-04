Four drones attacked Krasnodar Region's oil refinery, one of them did not explode

TASS, May 4. Four drones were used in an attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region, where an oil storage reservoir caught fire on Thursday night. One of the drones did not explode and a controlled detonation of it will now take place, emergency services of the Southern Federal District told TASS on Thursday.

"There were four [drones]. The fire was extinguished. One drone did not explode, it fell down and now a [controlled] detonation of it will take place," the source said.

The fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region occurred at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and covered an area of 400 square meters. There were no casualties, as well as no threat to the population. The fire was extinguished.