Teenage shooter at Belgrade school had two handguns, Molotov cocktails

BELGRADE, May 3. /TASS/. The teenager who went on a shooting spree at a school in the center of Belgrade was armed with two handguns and Molotov cocktails, the Vecernje Novosti daily said on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, a backpack belonging to the 14-year-old boy with three Molotov cocktails inside was found during a search in a classroom. The schoolboy used two handguns.

Earlier, Serbia’s Interior Ministry confirmed that nine people had been killed in a school shooting incident in the center of Belgrade on Wednesday. The teenager is reported to have killed eight students and a security guard. Six children and a teacher were injured and are now in the hospital.