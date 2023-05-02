Blasts reported in Ukraine’s Chernigov Region — portal

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Chernigov Region late on Tuesday, the Klimenko Time news portal reported, without giving any further details.

Ukraine’s civil defense authorities have issued air raid alerts in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernigov, as well as in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that explosions rocked northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkov regions, but gave no details of those incidents as well. No air raid alert was declared in Kharkov at the time of the explosions, however.