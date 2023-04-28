Kiev troops shelled DPR 35 times in past day, 8 civilians wounded

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 35 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, in which eight civilians were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, the attacks involved a total of 153 munitions, including 122mm, 155mm and 155mm artillery shells, MLRS rockets and an attack drone. The attacks targeted Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Kashtanovoye, Makeyevka, Mikhailovka, Nikolskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Panteleymonovka, Petrovskoye, Stepnoye, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya.

Eight civilians, including four children, were injured as a result of those attacks. Ten houses and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

A total of 36 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day.