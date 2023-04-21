Number of injured in Belgorod blast climbs to three

BELGOROD, April 21. /TASS/. The number of injured as a result of an emergency ejection of air ordnance of a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces over Belgorod on Thursday has climbed to three, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier, the official reported that two people had been injured.

"About yesterday’s blasts in the city of Belgorod. Three were injured, one person refused hospital treatment, one resident was diagnosed with a closed brain injury, a concussion, [her] life is not in danger and all the necessary aid is being provided. And one elderly woman felt ill, [her] blood pressure got very high. She was hospitalized and is currently in doctors’ care," he wrote.