Several apartments damaged by blast in Belgorod — mayor

BELGOROD, April 21. /TASS/. Several apartments were damaged by a blast that rocked the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod on Thursday evening, city Mayor Valentin Demidov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Several apartments were damaged as a result of the blast," he said. "All affected residents were offered temporary accommodation at a hotel."

Demidov added that he was at the scene of the explosion at the moment and, according to his information, no one was injured.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day an explosion occurred in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Thursday, shattering windows, damaging cars and leaving a crater of about 20 meters in diameter.